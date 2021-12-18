Manitoba getting federal help for rising COVID-19 cases

The federal government is sending help to Manitoba as COVID-19 cases surge in the province.

Federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair tweeted Red Cross nurses will be deployed to the province until January 17 in response to the provincial government's request.

In a statement, the Canadian Red Cross said “It is in the process of identifying nurses to augment or relieve existing hospital staff in Manitoba.”

The organization said details on the support are pending and further information will be shared when it becomes available.

Manitoba reported 239 new cases on COVID-19 on Friday, including two cases of the Omicron variant.

There are now eight cases of the new variant in the province.

There are now 1,799 active cases of the virus in Manitoba and 70,785 since the pandemic began.