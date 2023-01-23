Manitoba giving residents their say on the 2023 budget

The Manitoba government is giving residents a chance to their give feedback on the 2023 budget.

On Friday, the province announced it is holding telephone town halls and in-person meetings to get input on the next budget.

“As the upcoming budget is prepared, our government remains committed to making life more affordable to Manitobans, while focusing on the creation of local jobs and providing health-care accessible to all,” said Finance Minister Cameron Friesen in a news release.

“We’re listening to Manitoban families and want to hear from them.

The in-person sessions will be held in late January and early February. These meetings include one on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg, and another on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Days Inn in Steinbach. There will also be an in-person meeting on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Victoria Inn in Brandon and on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Best Western Thompson Hotel in Thompson.

The telephone town halls will be held on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. for Winnipeggers; Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. for rural Manitobans; and Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. for northern residents.

Residents are asked to pre-register for the in-person meetings or sign up to receive a phone call for the telephone town hall. Manitobans can also fill out an online survey or email their ideas to Budget2023feedback@gov.mb.ca.

Friesen noted the 2023 budget will focus on affordability measures, health care, education, economic growth and infrastructure investments.