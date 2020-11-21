WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is deeming some additional items as essential and excluding five more remote communities from the ban on selling non-essential items in-person.

Announced Saturday afternoon, the province is listing gift cards, prepaid credit cards and newspapers to the list of essential items.

The communities of Sapotaweyak, Berens River, Poplar River, Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi will also be allowed to sell non-essential items. Previously, the exemption only applied throughout northern Manitoba, except in Thompson, Flin Flon and The Pas.

The changes will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on November 22.

A ban on in-person sales of non-essential items was announced on Thursday and took effect on Friday.