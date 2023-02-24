Manitoba government ends seven-year freeze on municipal grants

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba government is ending a seven-year freeze on its unconditional grants to municipalities.

Premier Heather Stefanson says the annual operating grant to Winnipeg will increase by 14 per cent and Brandon's funding will grow by 39 per cent.

Smaller and northern municipalities will see larger increases.

Jeff Browaty, a Winnipeg city councillor, says the extra money is welcome as costs have risen since 2016.

Stefanson has also announced that the provincial budget is to be delivered March 7, and it will contain more new spending.

The Progressive Conservative government has been making several spending announcements in recent weeks as it faces a provincial election scheduled for Oct. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023.