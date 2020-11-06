WINNIPEG -- The provincial government announced on Friday that the state of emergency for Manitoba has been extended.

The extension will be in effect for the next 30 days.

The province says the state of emergency, “allows the government to take quick action to support Manitobans when they need it most”.

The state of emergency initially went into effect on March 20, and it has been extended seven times: on April 18, May 17, June 15, July 14, Aug. 12, Sept. 10 and Oct. 9.