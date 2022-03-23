Manitoba government giving Royal Winnipeg Ballet $7.5M for campus improvements

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet received a financial boost from the Manitoba government Wednesday to help with its campus expansion and modernization plan.

The province said it is providing $7.5 million to go toward the $30 million project.

Premier Heather Stefanson said the RWB has a tradition of producing excellence.

"Our government is proud to support our arts and culture organizations who play a significant role in fostering the development of tomorrow's creative minds," she said in a release.

Stefanson added this project will benefit thousands of people every year.

The plan for the campus will see a new student living centre and infrastructure enhancements to other facilities.

The second phase of the project is set to wrap up in March 2024 and will include studio improvements.

"With the help of our partners at the Province of Manitoba and our private sector supporters, we are taking a significant step forward in our ambitious plan for substantial capital improvements across our illustrious campus in downtown Winnipeg," said Andre Lewis, the artistic director and CEO of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, in a news release.

On top of the money from the province, the ballet has also secured $15 million in private funding for the project.

During a news conference, Stefanson said this project will help revitalize the downtown.

"This project will greatly support the goal of supporting a healthy and vibrant downtown in our capital city, especially as we reopen our province and move towards recovery," Stefanson said.

She said the arts sector helps build the economy of Manitoba and she is confident the sector will help in the recovery process from the pandemic.

"During this very difficult last couple of years, the arts and culture sector has been hit very hard and I think today this is recognition of that," said Stefanson. "It's about, I think, giving Manitobans that hope and opportunity for the future. This is about quality of life for Manitobans."