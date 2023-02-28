Manitoba has released its first 2023 flood outlook; here is what you need to know

Manitoba has released its first flood outlook for the upcoming spring, saying there is a moderate risk of flooding in some areas.

The report, released Tuesday, said right now the flood risk is moderate along the Red and Assiniboine rivers, as well as in the Interlake region along the Fisher and Icelandic rivers. However, the province said the flood risk is low for the Souris, Roseau, Rat and Pembina rivers.

“Spring flood risk is largely dependent on weather conditions from now until the spring melt,” the province said in a news release.

The province is also forecasting a low risk of flooding for most other basins in Manitoba, including the Saskatchewan River, Whiteshell lakes area and northern Manitoba.

“With the exceptions of Dauphin Lake and Lake St. Martin, most Manitoba lakes, including Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba, are projected to remain within operating ranges after the spring run-off,” the province said.

Ice-cutting and ice-breaking work is currently underway on the Red and Icelandic rivers to reduce ice jam flooding in the spring. Work on the Red River is expected to be done by March 14, while work on the Icelandic river will start March 17.

Last year, several communities, including Morris, the RM of Ritchot and Peguis First Nation were hit with significant flooding which forced evacuations.

The province will release the next flood outlook in late March.

You can read the Manitoba's 2023 spring flood outlook here.