Manitoba has the highest child poverty rate of any Canadian province: report

A new report found that child poverty in Manitoba continues to be on the rise, ranking number one among Canadian provinces, second only to Nunavut among provinces and territories.

The report, titled “Manitoba: Missed Opportunities,” was released by Campaign 2000, a national coalition that monitors progress and setbacks in ending child poverty by the year 2000, a unanimous motion passed in the House of Commons in 1989.

It pulls from the most recent data from 2019 from the T1 Family File, with poverty status derived from income tax returns.

It found that child poverty sits at 28.4 per cent in Manitoba, up from the previous year’s marker of 28.3 per cent.

According to the report, that means more than one in four children under 18 live in families that lack adequate income to provide the necessities of life. It said insecure, unaffordable or overcrowded housing, a lack of suitable or nutritious food and/or inadequate clothing are daily realities for 88,840 kids in Manitoba.

The report said if the current approach continues, it will take 1,450 years to end child poverty in the province.

The report also ranked Manitoba ridings by child poverty rates. Churchill-Keewatinook Aski ranked first in Manitoba with 64.4 per cent, or nearly two-thirds. It is also ranked number one in the country.

Winnipeg Centre came in second in Manitoba federal ridings, with a 39.6 per cent child poverty rate, which is also third nationwide.

The report also notes that kids in single-parent families are almost four times more likely to live in poverty than those in couple-led families. It found 62 per cent of children in single-parent families lived in poverty in 2019.

While the most recent Census data is not yet available, 2016 numbers showed First Nations, Métis and Inuit kids in Manitoba all had elevated child poverty rates.

Meanwhile, the report found Manitoba’s on-reserve and off-reserve child poverty rates were at 65 per cent and 53 per cent respectively. It notes the trend shows an ongoing need for more substantive investments in achieving the recommendations of Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The report calls on the provincial government to be ‘more ambitious and strategic with their poverty reduction targets,’ making key recommendations aimed at bringing down the province’s child poverty rates.

They include revising the provincial poverty reduction strategy, increasing the minimum wage to a living wage, improving income supports, and increasing EIA benefits for single adults.

The full report can be read here.