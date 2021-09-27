Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on Monday afternoon regarding the COVID-19 situation in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

As of Friday, which is the last time the province provided updated COVID-19 numbers, there were 499 active cases in the province and 60,000 since the pandemic began. The death toll in Manitoba was at 1,207, including 203 deaths linked to variants of concern.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate was at two per cent.

Health officials also reported that there were 66 people in the hospital with COVID-19, including 10 people in intensive care.

As of Friday, 84.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.9 per cent have received both doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.