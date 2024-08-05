Manitoba highway closed following crash: RCMP

A Manitoba highway was closed late Sunday afternoon due to a crash.

According to an RCMP social media post, Highway 6 – from Highway 60 to Highway 328 around Gypsumville – is closed in both directions due to a collision.

The stretch of Highway 6 runs along the western side of Lake Winnipeg.

Mounties are asking motorists to avoid the area and said it’s unknown when the roadway will re-open.

An RCMP spokesperson said no further details are available.

This is a developing story.