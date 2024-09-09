Teen passenger charged in hit-and-run that killed cyclist: WPS

A second person has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a cyclist on Wellington Crescent last June.

Police say an 18-year-old male was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg the man was a passenger in the vehicle.

The charge stems from a June 6 collision that killed a 61-year-old man cycling east on Wellington Crescent near Cockburn Street North early one morning last June.

Family have identified the cyclist as Rob Jenner, a father, grandpa, and husband who worked at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

Supplied image of Rob Jenner on vacation in Mexico.

Police investigated the crash, and determined a white BMW drove at a high speed when it hit the cyclist and left the scene. Police said both the BMW and the cyclist were travelling in the same direction.

The collision on June 6 galvanized Winnipeg's cycling community, renewing calls to upgrade safety for bikers on Winnipeg roadways.

Beckham Keneth Severight, 19, was previously arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

- With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen