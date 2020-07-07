WINNIPEG -- For a seventh consecutive day, health officials in the province announced that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The announcement was made in a news bulletin Tuesday afternoon.

Manitoba has had a total of 325 cases since early March.

There are currently 11 active cases in the province, and 307 people have recovered from the virus.

The death toll remains at seven.

On Monday, 290 tests were performed, which brings the total to 67,006 since early February.

The province said it is asking for feedback from the public about visitation shelters at personal care homes.

The shelters are being designed to allow connections between care home residents and their visitors.

Manitobans can provide feedback online about designs as well as other topics about the shelters.

Health officials have also announced that the testing site in The Pas is being moved to 320 Fischer Avenue. The hours will remain the same at this location from Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.