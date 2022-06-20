Manitoba Hydro data shows when peak hour of electricity use occurred during heatwave

Sunday’s record-breaking heat in Manitoba had many people switching on their fans or air conditioning units for the first time this year, which was reflected in Manitoba Hydro’s usage numbers.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said preliminary numbers for Sunday showed the peak hour was at 4 p.m. when 3,219.1 megawatts were generated. At the time, the temperature was 36.7 C.

It was higher than Friday’s 2901.6 megawatts generated at 5 p.m. when the temperature was 24.4 C, and the 2,778.6 megawatts generated at 6 p.m. on Saturday with the temperature at 27.5 C.

However, Sunday’s number was not enough to break a record for June – that was set on June 29, 2020, with 3,338.7 megawatts generated at 5 p.m., when the temperature hit 30.9 C.

The Manitoba Hydro spokesperson said the organization’s all-time highest peak load was on Jan. 30, 2019, with 4,910.5 megawatts recorded. The temperature outside was -38.8 C.