    • Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade returning to downtown Winnipeg

    Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade
    The 2024 Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade is back again to bring Christmas cheer to downtown Winnipeg.

    The parade is set for Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. and will include more than 60 floats—the largest number of entries since 2019.

    Many of this year’s floats celebrate Winnipeg’s 150th anniversary and will feature city departments past and present. The City of Winnipeg will also serve as the event’s grand marshal.

    This year’s parade will go down the same route as past years. It will begin at Portage Avenue and Main Street, then head west down Portage until it turns south on Memorial Boulevard and ends at York Avenue.

    Santa’s Block Parties, where local organizations host activities along the parade route, begin at 4 p.m.

    Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather conditions and bring non-perishable food items and unwrapped gifts for the Christmas Cheer Board.

    CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

    More details about the parade, including a map of the route, can be found online. 

