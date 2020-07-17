WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced on Friday it is investing $10 million in the province’s seven signature museums.

“As Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage, I am especially proud of our Manitoba museums, because I’ve had the good fortune of working with so many good folks in this area,” said Minister Cathy Cox at a Friday news conference at the St. Boniface Museum.

The seven museums will each receive a $1.4 million endowment fund through the Signature Museum Sustainability Funds. The money will be administered by the community foundations for each museum.

The province noted any interest generated from the funds will be used to support the museums, which include: Le Musée de St. Boniface Museum, the New Iceland Heritage Museum, the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre, the Commonwealth Air Training Plan Museum, the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada, the Manitoba Agricultural Museum, and the Mennonite Heritage Village.

“Signature museums, like our beautiful St. Boniface Museum, have been specially designated by the Province of Manitoba as signature museums,” said Cox.

“And we have seven signature museums here in Manitoba that really showcase our province, and each one of them has an important theme that they provide for individuals who are visiting here in Manitoba.”

This year, each museum will receive about $62,000, with the amount growing as time progresses in order to ensure growth and sustainability.

The province noted the museums will also have access to about $10,000 a year for training through the proceeds of a $200,000 Signature Museum Capacity Building Fund, managed by the Winnipeg Foundation.

Cox noted that with many people now planning staycations in the province, it’s important that we have museums and resources so “Manitobans can appreciate our rich heritage and history here in Manitoba.”

“I encourage everyone to get out this summer and visit our signature museums.”