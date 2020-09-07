WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has confirmed an employee with Manitoba Justice has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was confirmed Monday evening from a provincial spokesperson.

"Public health officials are investigating, and have directed any close contacts to self-isolate for 14 days," the spokesperson said in an email. "The employee primarily works in non-public areas and does not have interaction with the public."

The spokesperson said if there is any risk to the public, additional information will be provided as needed.

Manitoba Justice said it is performing extra deep cleaning in the Manitoba Law Courts complex.