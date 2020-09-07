Advertisement
15 new COVID-19 cases identified in Manitoba Monday
WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.
This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,338 since early March.
The current test positivity rate now sits at 1.3 per cent.
The new cases announced on Monday include:
- one case in the Interlake-Eastern health region
- six cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
- one case in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
- seven cases in the Winnipeg health region
The province has 412 active cases and 910 people have recovered from the virus.
According to the COVID-19 bulletin, preliminary investigations show that five of the cases announced Monday are close contacts of previously-announced.
Thirteen people are in hospital with COVID-19, three of which are in intensive care.
The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 16.
On Sunday, 596 tests were performed, bringing the total to 146,064 since early February.