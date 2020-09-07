WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,338 since early March.

The current test positivity rate now sits at 1.3 per cent.

The new cases announced on Monday include:

one case in the Interlake-Eastern health region

six cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

one case in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

seven cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province has 412 active cases and 910 people have recovered from the virus.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin, preliminary investigations show that five of the cases announced Monday are close contacts of previously-announced.

Thirteen people are in hospital with COVID-19, three of which are in intensive care.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 16.

On Sunday, 596 tests were performed, bringing the total to 146,064 since early February.