Manitoba keeping same advice for second COVID-19 boosters as Ontario expands eligibility

There are no changes to Manitoba’s COVID-19 public health advice Wednesday as Ontario expands second booster dose vaccine eligibility to all adults.

The Ontario Ministry of Health said the decision is to “provide an extra layer of protection to those who may need it.”

“Expanding eligibility will ensure that Ontarians can make an informed decision based on their circumstances,” reads a tweet from the government-run Twitter account.

When asked about Manitoba’s plans on COVID-19 second boosters the province told CTV News it is holding the course for now.

“Public Health continues to closely monitor COVID-19 in Manitoba,” said a Manitoba government spokesperson. “There are no updates to public health advice at this time and if required, changes will be provided accordingly.”

At the moment, second boosters are available to Manitobans who live in a personal care home or a congregate living site, no matter their age. Anyone 50 or older living in the community is also eligible as well as First Nations, Inuit or Métis people who are 30 or older. People ages 18-49 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are also eligible and are encouraged to talk with their health care provider about the vaccine dose.

The Manitoba vaccine website said the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI) recommends a second booster dose for some adults at increased risk.

At least 4 months need to have passed since the first booster dose before getting a second booster dose.

More information on NACI recommendations can be found here.