WINNIPEG -- The provincial government has launched a campaign which will focus on recovering from the impacts of COVID-19.

Premier Brian Pallister discussed the announcement of the #RestartMB campaign Wednesday afternoon.

Pallister said the tagline for this new campaign is “Ready. Start. Grow.”

He said this signifies that Manitobans are ready for what lies ahead, staying safe is the first step to growth, and Manitoba will grow its way out of the economic challenge and make sure the province is stronger when COVID-19 passes.

