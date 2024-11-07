Remembrance Day is coming up on Monday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place will be open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Vital Centre will be open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

CF Polo Park will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg, Brandon and rural Liquor Marts will open at 1 p.m. on Remembrance Day, and will close at various hours throughout the evening. A full list of schedules can be found online.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Monday.

Recycling and garbage will not be collected on Remembrance Day. If your collection day falls on or after Remembrance Day, put your carts out one day later for next week only.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday. On Remembrance Day, Winnipeg Transit will offer free transit service to veterans, current serving personnel, as well as one companion.

The Brady Road Landfill will be closed.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be closed.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed.

The following indoor pools and leisure centres will have reduced hours on Monday; Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the Margaret Grant Pool will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and the Pan Am Pool will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All other indoor recreation facilities will be closed.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Remembrance Day.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed on Remembrance Day. From Nov. 5 to 10, the CMHR is offering free admission for veterans and active service members.

The Manitoba Museum will be closed.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CEREMONIES

A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will take place across the province on Monday to honour those who gave their lives to serve the country. A list of these events can be found online.