WINNIPEG -- The province has launched a new online resource for parents now homeschooling their children due to COVID-19.

The resource, entitled, My Learning at Home, was announced Thursday, and will be updated to ensure students stay on track with their studies.

“Learning can be done at home using computers and tablets, allowing parents and caregivers to enhance the education of students with family-centered resources,” said Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen in a statement.

My Learning at Home will be available in both English and French to support those in French immersion. Kindergarten through Grade 12 materials will be added to as more resources are developed. Adult learners and early childhood resources will also be made available.

“This is a tool to supplement learning, but not to replace the impressive, quality work that teachers are continuing to do remotely for students across the province during this public health emergency,” said Goertzen.

The portal can be found here.