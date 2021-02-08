WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced a new strategy on Monday that it says will help the economy grow now and in the future following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Skills, Talent and Knowledge Strategy is a collaboration between post-secondary institutions, industry and government to help "accelerate recovery" from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as advance the economy.

The new strategy was created from information that came from public engagements and included anticipating skills needed for the future, aligning education and training to labour market needs and helping students succeed, fostering entrepreneurial and innovative skills, and attracting and retaining talent.

"The goal of the strategy is to ensure we have the people with the right skills, talent and knowledge at the right time," said Wayne Ewasko, who is the Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister.

Ewasko said the province has been in talks with post-secondary schools as well as sector partners, the Premier's Economic Opportunities Advisory Board and said it hosted an online town hall to help create this strategy.

This is a developing story. More details to come.