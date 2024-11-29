Manitoba launches snowplow tracker

The Manitoba government is making winter driving safer for all residents with the release of a snowplow tracking system.

On Friday, Transportation Minister Lisa Naylor announced the launch of ‘Track My Plow,’ which provides real-time plowing updates on Manitoba 511.

With this new feature, users will be able to track active snowplows and identify where they’ve been for the past two hours.

The province said that when combined with road conditions and closures, the tracking system will help Manitobans make informed decisions regarding travel.

"Manitobans know that winter storms are a part of our lives and the new Track My Plow app will help Manitobans plan their winter commutes without having to even look out the window," Naylor said in a news release.

"Track My Plow will not only save drivers time but will help improve the safety of Manitoba's roads during winter.

Track My Plow is available on Manitoba 511’s website and smartphone app.