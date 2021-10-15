Manitoba legislature will not resume until the governing Tories pick a new leader

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba legislature has wrapped up a brief fall sitting and is now on break while the governing Progressive Conservatives pick a new leader.

Politicians sat well into the evening Thursday as bills were passed to implement the spring budget.

The legislature normally resumes in mid-November but deputy premier Rochelle Squires says the timing will be up to the next premier.

Heather Stefanson, a former health minister, and Shelly Glover, a former Conservative member of Parliament, are running to replace Brian Pallister who retired last month.

The Tories will choose their new leader on Oct. 30 by mail-in ballot.

Squires says the new premier will also decide the timing of a byelection in Pallister's former seat, the Fort Whyte constituency in Winnipeg.

Under provincial law, empty seats must be filled within six months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2021