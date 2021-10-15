Manitoba legislature will not resume until the governing Tories pick a new leader
The Manitoba legislature has wrapped up a brief fall sitting and is now on break while the governing Progressive Conservatives pick a new leader.
Politicians sat well into the evening Thursday as bills were passed to implement the spring budget.
The legislature normally resumes in mid-November but deputy premier Rochelle Squires says the timing will be up to the next premier.
Heather Stefanson, a former health minister, and Shelly Glover, a former Conservative member of Parliament, are running to replace Brian Pallister who retired last month.
The Tories will choose their new leader on Oct. 30 by mail-in ballot.
Squires says the new premier will also decide the timing of a byelection in Pallister's former seat, the Fort Whyte constituency in Winnipeg.
Under provincial law, empty seats must be filled within six months.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2021
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
WATCH LIVE @ 11 | Ford to announce new details about Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Doug Ford will make an announcement this morning regarding the provincial vaccine verification program.
U.K. lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents has died
Police say a man has died in an incident where a British lawmaker was attacked in eastern England. Essex Police did not name the dead man, but the stabbing victim was widely named as Conservative lawmaker David Amess.
Trudeau to unveil new cabinet Oct. 26, Parliament to return Nov. 22
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will unveil on Oct. 26 the roster of cabinet ministers who will shepherd his government into a third mandate focused on finishing the fight against COVID-19 and rebuilding the pandemic-ravaged economy.
U.S. land border reopening to Canadians Nov. 8: What you need to know
Starting Nov. 8, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020. Here's what we know so far.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton admitted to hospital
Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center's intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, his doctors told CNN on Thursday.
NEW | Canadian home prices have jumped 21.4 per cent since last year, survey finds
A new survey from the real estate firm Royal LePage shows that housing prices in Canada have jumped an astounding 21.4 per cent since this time last year.
Ontario launches vaccine verification app and QR codes for download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
Mumbai Police warn motorists to obey traffic rules with nod to 'Squid Game'
Police in Mumbai are cautioning motorists to obey the rules of the road with a tongue-in-cheek reference to the mega-hit Netflix show 'Squid Game.'
Saskatoon
-
Missing Saskatoon man found dead
A missing Saskatoon man has been found dead, police say.
-
Saskatoon police seeking help to identify 15 people who allegedly violated COVID-19 restrictions at PPC rally
Saskatoon police are asking for help identifying people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election night gathering.
-
'Somebody is trying to kill our trees': Saskatoon residents discover mysterious holes drilled in trees
Residents in Saskatoon’s Avalon neighbourhood are scratching their heads after eight trees were found with holes drilled into their trunks.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
-
Steady growth of Regina tent community draws concern from mayor
Regina’s mayor has given agencies roughly two weeks to find housing for residents of a tent community in Pepsi Park before the city starts looking at putting an end to the camp.
-
Death of woman, 24, being investigated as homicide
Peri A. N. Redwood was found dead at a home in the 1700 block of Ottawa St. on Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
2 men in life-threatening condition following attacks, CTrain service disrupted through the downtown core
Calgary police have cordoned off several downtown blocks as they investigate a pair of early morning attacks that sent two men to hospital.
-
U.S. land border reopening to Canadians Nov. 8: What you need to know
Starting Nov. 8, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020. Here's what we know so far.
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour was reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
Edmonton
-
Hinshaw apologizes to Alta. family upset death of boy with inoperable brain tumour was reported 'another COVID case'
The family of a 14-year-old Alberta boy who recently died doesn’t want his nine-month cancer fight overlooked because he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before dying.
-
Hope hinges on emergency: Homeless shelter in central Alberta on brink of closure
When a central Alberta city renewed its state of local emergency in response to rising COVID-19 cases, workers at an emergency shelter were overcome with relief.
-
Trudeau to unveil new cabinet Oct. 26, Parliament to return Nov. 22
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will unveil on Oct. 26 the roster of cabinet ministers who will shepherd his government into a third mandate focused on finishing the fight against COVID-19 and rebuilding the pandemic-ravaged economy.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE @ 11
WATCH LIVE @ 11 | Ford to announce new details about Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Doug Ford will make an announcement this morning regarding the provincial vaccine verification program.
-
Ontario launches vaccine verification app and QR codes for download
Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.
-
Sentencing hearing set for teen found guilty of sex assault at Toronto school
The teen found guilty of sexually assaulting another student at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is set to have a sentencing hearing today.
Montreal
-
Forged vaccine documents from Ontario prompt Quebec health ministry to adapt verification process for passports
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Vaccination passport required at Quebec health-care institutions starting today
As of this Friday, people aged 13 and over must present their vaccination passport in order to access several health and social services institutions in Quebec.
-
Adele launches 'Easy on Me' video showing off Quebec's Eastern Townships landscape
Adele teamed up again with Montreal director Xavier Dolan on her new video 'Easy on Me,' shot in Quebec's Eastern Townships town of Sutton, which premiered Thursday and has already been viewed over 21 million times.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Five more people charged following post-Panda Game street party near uOttawa campus
Ottawa police continue to investigate after 2,000 people packed Russell Avenue on Oct. 2, several hours after the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees beat the Carleton University in the Panda Game.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 11
WATCH LIVE @ 11 | Ford to announce new details about Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Doug Ford will make an announcement this morning regarding the provincial vaccine verification program.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE @ 11
WATCH LIVE @ 11 | Ford to announce new details about Ontario's vaccine certificate program
Doug Ford will make an announcement this morning regarding the provincial vaccine verification program.
-
La Nina could bring forth cold and stormy winter to Canada, new forecast predicts
The climatological phenomenon known as La Nina has returned, and that means many Canadians can expect a cold and stormy winter, according to AccuWeather's latest winter forecast.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia introduces legislation prohibiting anti-vaccine protests near hospitals, pharmacies
Protests that block access to hospitals and other health-care facilities could soon be banned in Nova Scotia under newly proposed legislation.
-
Paying more at the pumps; gas prices rise across the Maritimes
Maritimers will be paying more at the pumps Friday morning after gas prices in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island increased by several cents per litre overnight Thursday.
-
Search continues for missing fishing boat captain off southwest N.S.
Despite searching with a Cormorant Helicopter overnight, there’s still no sign of the missing Mi'kmaw fisherman who went overboard in the waters off southwest Nova Scotia early Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Heavy rainfall expected across southern Ontario: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across southern Ontario with 20 to 40 millimetres of heavy rain expected to fall Friday afternoon.
-
Here's how to download your COVID-19 vaccination receipt QR code
Ontario is launching an enhanced proof of vaccination certificate, which utilizes a QR code, starting Friday.
-
Rocks with anti-vaccine messages thrown through Cambridge businesses' windows: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating after rocks with anti-vaccination messages on them were thrown through the windows of two Cambridge businesses.
Vancouver
-
Rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley
Environment Canada has issued a number of rainfall warnings for the Lower Mainland this weekend.
-
Money laundering inquiry: Closing submissions to begin before release of final report
Closing submissions in British Columbia's public inquiry into money laundering were set to begin today before the commission's final report and recommendations are due Dec. 15.
-
Dozens dead, hundreds infected, but health authorities fight to conceal B.C. hospital outbreak findings
A CTV News investigation into COVID-19 outbreaks in hospitals in the Lower Mainland has resulted in scant information from health authorities, which have fought disclosure even though hundreds of patients and staff have contracted the virus in hospital and dozens have died as a result.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 48 cases
The new cases were among 580 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, according to the BCCDC.
-
Driver pleads guilty in Campbell River crash that killed his passenger
The parents of a 21-year-old man who was killed in a crash in Willow Point in March of last year are hoping video surveillance of the vehicle travelling through the area will one day be released.
-
Coroner called to serious highway crash on Vancouver Island: Witnesses
Witnesses say two vehicles became airborne after colliding at high speed on Thursday afternoon near Cobble Hill, B.C.