WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba teen missing since February: police

    Supplied image of Tyeanne Daniels. (Source: Manitoba First Nations Police Service) Supplied image of Tyeanne Daniels. (Source: Manitoba First Nations Police Service)
    The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFPS) is searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since February.

    According to police, Tyeanne Daniels, 13, was last seen at her home in Long Plain First Nation in February 2024. Officers said her whereabouts are unknown, but note that she frequents Winnipeg.

    Daniels is described as five-foot-three, about 83 lbs, with dark hair and brown eyes.

    Police are concerned for the girl’s well-being. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 204-252-4480.

