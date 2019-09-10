Manitoba Liberals appear to lose official party status based on election night count
Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont attends a campaign event in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Malone)
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 10:50PM CST
The Manitoba Liberals appear to have lost their official party status based on election night count after failing to win four seats in Tuesday’s provincial election.
The Liberals were victorious in the ridings of River Heights, St. Boniface and Tyndall Park.
Three ridings is the same total they took in 2016, but one fewer than they held when the election was called in 2019.
Without party status, the Liberals will not receive funding, research staff and a guaranteed spot at question period and on certain committees.
The Liberals are led by Dougald Lamont, a former political adviser and university lecturer.
The party has not been in power since 1958.