The Manitoba Liberals appear to have lost their official party status based on election night count after failing to win four seats in Tuesday’s provincial election.

The Liberals were victorious in the ridings of River Heights, St. Boniface and Tyndall Park.

Three ridings is the same total they took in 2016, but one fewer than they held when the election was called in 2019.

Without party status, the Liberals will not receive funding, research staff and a guaranteed spot at question period and on certain committees.

The Liberals are led by Dougald Lamont, a former political adviser and university lecturer.

The party has not been in power since 1958.