Manitoba Liberals promise funds for seniors to make homes more accessible

WINNIPEG -

The Manitoba Liberal Party is promising help for seniors who want to make their homes more accessible if it is elected on Oct. 3.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says his party will provide grants of up to $15,000 for seniors to retrofit their homes and enhance accessibility.

He says the funding will help seniors who want to continue living independently, while reducing admissions into long-term care facilities.

The Liberals are promising to implement home assessments for people once they turn 70 to help determine what their long-term needs are and offer programs to support those needs with the goal of ensuring independence for seniors.

The party says it will also expand palliative care for people who are not in a hospice setting.

The Liberals are hoping to add to the three seats they currently have during next month's election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.