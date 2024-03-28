Manitoba man recounts surviving fiery car crash

One Manitoba man is reminding drivers to stay safe on the highway after surviving a dangerous crash last week.

The accident took place on the morning of March 21 at the intersection of Highway 7 and 74 Road North, near Stony Mountain. Danny Kleinsasser, who is the owner of Danny’s Whole Hog, was driving his regular route when he missed an oncoming semi-truck and got t-boned.

Kleinsasser managed to get out of his car before it went up in flames. He is now recovering at home.

“I’m counting my blessings every day and I’m alive,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Thursday. “It’s like a total new beginning for me, that’s for sure.”

As a result of the crash, Kleinsasser suffered a broken sternum and ribs. Despite these injuries, he was able to walk away from his vehicle – a moment he said is difficult to explain.

“I remember being hit and I remember being alive and the first thing in my mind was, ‘Thank you God for saving my life and giving me another day so I can go home and hug my loved ones,'” he said.

Kleinsasser said that the crash gave him a new perspective on life, showing him how it can all be over in the “blink of an eye.”

As we head into the long weekend, Kleinsasser is reminding drivers to be careful and look both ways.

“Don’t take your life for granted,” he said. “There’s other people on the road. I would just say, have respect of what you’re driving, have respect of the other passing vehicles.”

In a statement, the RCMP said that Highway 7 can be very busy. With the long weekend ahead, police urge drivers to check the weather and road condition. Mounties added that Manitobans should take their time when travelling, stay alert, drive sober and drive to conditions.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.