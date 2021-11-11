Manitoba man using blacksmithing to help veterans battle PTSD

WINNIPEG -

A Manitoba man is trying to help veterans deal with PTSD through blacksmithing.

Cameron Bennett, who was part of the Canadian Armed Forces for 20 years, said he started the program called Forging Ahead after he got out of the military and noticed he was struggling with his mental health.

"It was a long process getting to where I am at," said Bennett, "I got out of the military and I was not in a good place and I didn’t want to admit it though either, even to myself."

He said after the military he tried go back into the workforce, but he realized that physical labour wasn't working due to his military injuries.

He then tried to do desk work, but that too was hard for him because of where his mental health was at.

"(Then) I saw a buddy of mine doing blacksmithing at his place out east and it was kind of helping him, so I figure, 'hey, I will give it a shot.'"

Since he started blacksmithing, Bennett said it has helped his mental health immensely. He has been sleeping better, he is more confident, healthier and has become more positive.

Now he is hoping the activity that has helped him heal will also help others who have gone down a similar path.

"For veterans, first responders, and pretty much anyone that's just got any type of depression, PTSD, or something like that, it really does help in every way."

He added that it also helps build a bond between members.

"It's not designed towards becoming a master blacksmith. Yes, you are going to learn and if you like it, keep going with it. It's designed more to give yourself confidence again. It's designed to give yourself teamwork again when you are working with someone, give you those, 'hey I did it moments,' even if it's just a small step, just to show that you are still worth something and you do have the abilities out there."

More information can be found on the Forging Ahead website.