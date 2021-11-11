Manitoba man using blacksmithing to help veterans battle PTSD

Cameron Bennett, 41, creates a pigtail hook in his new backyard blacksmithing workshop where he plans on helping veterans and first responders work through their mental health issues by teaching them the craft. He said learning and practicing blacksmithing and metalworking has eased his anxiety. He plans on launching his non-profit program in early to mid-2021. (Photo by Rosanna Hempel) Cameron Bennett, 41, creates a pigtail hook in his new backyard blacksmithing workshop where he plans on helping veterans and first responders work through their mental health issues by teaching them the craft. He said learning and practicing blacksmithing and metalworking has eased his anxiety. He plans on launching his non-profit program in early to mid-2021. (Photo by Rosanna Hempel)

