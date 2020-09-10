WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Marathon will be held virtually this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from Rachel Munday, executive director of the Manitoba Marathon Foundation, the team worked to create an in-person event, but was not able to continue planning a traditional event due to the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.

“Even though we are not able to provide the in-person event we had hoped for, the Manitoba Marathon looks forward to providing a rich virtual race weekend experience for our participants,” she said.

Munday added that more details on the marathon will be coming soon, but there will be a ‘DIY Race Weekend’ kit. Participants in the marathon will also have the option to upload their results and photos in order to win prizes.

Munday noted that for more than four decades, the Manitoba Marathon Foundation has been committed to the running community, while also raising money to support people living with intellectual disabilities.

“As a year-round not-for-profit organization, this year has given us our greatest challenge yet,” the statement said.

“We are asking the community to support and partner with us so we can continue to give back to the community for many decades to come.”

The race takes place on Thanksgiving weekend. Those interested can register online.