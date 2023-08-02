Manitoba mom who allegedly abducted child arrested in Waterloo,Ont.: RCMP

A Manitoba mother who allegedly abducted her child last month has been arrested in Ontario.

RCMP announced Wednesday that the 35-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday at a home in Waterloo following a tip from the public. She was taken into custody by Waterloo Regional Police Service and will be transported back to Winnipeg, where she will face one charge of parental abduction.

The child was found safe and is now in the care of another family member.

It is alleged the child was abducted in July during a custody dispute.

CTV News Winnipeg is not naming the mother to protect the privacy of the child and all photos of the two of them have been removed.