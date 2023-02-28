Manitoba Moose skate on a Winnipeg family's backyard rink

A Manitoba family received special recognition from the Manitoba Moose for their backyard rink.

The Priestley family from West St. Paul won the Moose's "Backyard Rink Contest." Hockey players, together with Mick E. Moose made a surprise visit at the family-friendly event.

“It's nice to get out here with the community and skate with some of the little kids here and kind of make their day out here in the rink,” Manitoba Moose hockey player Declan Chisholm told CTV News.

The Priestley family and their guests shared treats, giveaway items, and a main prize of the "Backyard Rink Contest," a skate with Moose players.

“Oh, it's fantastic. My boys still play beer league hockey, and they're pretty excited, and the grandkids are pretty excited. And they've been to a few Moose games and love watching it and some of the Jets games," Dave Priestley said.

The owner of the best family backyard rink admitted that building and maintaining it is a lot of work but worth keeping his family active and teaching his grandchildren how to skate.