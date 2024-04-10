WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba Muslim community marks Eid al-Fitr

    Manitobans marking Eid al-Fitr on April 10, 2024. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News) Manitobans marking Eid al-Fitr on April 10, 2024. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News)
    Share

    Manitoba’s Muslim community is celebrating Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

    “We just went through a month of fasting. It’s one of the pillars of Islam,” said Cheikh Ould Moulaye, a spokesperson for the Manitoba Islamic Association.

    To mark the occasion, Muslims across the province are celebrating with prayer, treats and spending time with family.

    Moulaye said that often there are large-scale celebrations; however, due to the Israel-Hamas war, they are keeping things smaller.

    “We can’t help but think about what’s happening in Gaza today, where our brothers and sisters there, they’ve been under war for six months now,” he said.

    Moulaye said that there are many opportunities for those outside the Muslim community to take part in events and services.

    “We are sure that most of the issues that we may have are due to the lack of knowledge, the lack of connection between us,” he said.

    “When people come to an event like this and see people peacefully praying, with families, with kids, I think that makes them just a little bit closer to everyone.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News