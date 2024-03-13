Manitoba NDP walks back decision on cancelling provincial exams

The Manitoba government has reversed its decision to cancel provincial exams for students in Grades 10 and 12 following an outcry from parents.

Education Minister Nello Altomare previously said the province was working on a plan to modernize school assessments. This plan included scrapping standardized testing after this school year.

However, on Tuesday, Altomare said provincial exams for Grades 10 and 12 will be reinstated following concerns about the cancellations.

The minister added that the government is still working to create modern assessments.