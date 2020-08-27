WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba NDP is calling on the provincial government to recall the Manitoba legislature next week.

Nahanni Fontaine, the NDP House Leader, made the announcement Thursday morning, demanding the Pallister government recall the legislature on Sept. 2.

The date is the same day staff and teachers at schools will return, ahead of students returning to class on Sept. 8. Fontaine said the Official Opposition wants an opportunity to discuss education in the province.

“If teachers are expected to go back to work, MLAs should have to do the same,” said Fontaine in a statement. “For more than six months the Pallister government has refused to answer questions about their failed pandemic policies and deep cuts—like cutting grants for nursery schools—but now it’s time to be accountable. As Manitobans prepare for the return to school, it is crucial the government be transparent and open about their plans.”

CTV News has reached out to the province for comment.