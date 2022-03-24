Manitoba no longer providing daily COVID-19 dashboard data

The Manitoba provincial government says it will no longer be providing daily COVID-19 data.

In the bulletin released Thursday, the province said its online COVID-19 dashboards will no longer be available. These dashboards provided data including the number of daily cases, deaths and the number of COVID-19 hospital and ICU admissions.

Instead, the province said information about COVID-19 will be updated in weekly epidemiology reports which will be found online.

The provincial vaccine dashboard will continue to be updated up until the end of March. After that, the vaccination data will be available in the weekly reports.

This comes nearly a week after the province announced it would no longer be holding regular COVID-19 news conferences.

During the final update on March 16, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said the province is now in a 'time of transition' as health orders have been replaced with recommendations.

At the time, Roussin said the health officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the province.

"The virus isn't done with us. We are going to continually monitor COVID-19 nationally, in Manitoba, and around the world and certainly focus on those key indicators that we have become aware of," he said.

"This is the last formal COVID-19 briefing but I can assure Manitobans that our work on this virus is not stopping at this point."