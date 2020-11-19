WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will have the chance tonight to ask provincial officials about Code Red restrictions during a telephone town hall.

This event is part of the province’s plan to ramp up public engagement efforts and provide residents with the chance to share their feedback and thoughts on the province’s pandemic response.

As part of this strategy, the province is hosting weekly telephone town halls, and this week’s theme is on the critical or red level on the pandemic response system. Premier Brian Pallister, Health Minister Cameron Friesen, and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be participating in the town hall and answering questions.

On Nov. 12, all of Manitoba went under Code Red restrictions, which includes the closure of non-essential businesses, limiting social contacts, and restricting travel to and from northern Manitoba.

Questions have been swirling about the Code Red restrictions for the past week, as Roussin said social contacts would be limited to households only and social gatherings would be banned. However, the health order itself states that the maximum size of gatherings in the province is five people, which applies to “weddings and funerals and social events like banquets and receptions, as well as informal gatherings such as dinners and house parties.”

When asked about the discrepancy, Roussin said public health strongly advises Manitobans not to socialize outside their homes, regardless of what the health order says.

“Let's just be absolutely clear that the message from public health is to stay home, leave for essential reasons only, only socialize with those inside your household,” Roussin said.“It is unfortunate that there’s been some confusion regarding these orders because the message has and continues to be clear – the message is stay home, the message is, do not socialize outside your household.”

The telephone town hall takes place at 6:35 p.m. The province will provide a recording for those who can’t attend.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Renee Rodgers.