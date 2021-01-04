WINNIPEG -- The provincial government announced on Monday that it is once again extending the state of emergency due to COVID-19.

The 30-day extension will kick in on Jan. 4 at 4 p.m.

"Our government’s number one priority is the health and safety of all Manitobans,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler in a news release. “As we start the new year, we will continue to adapt to the needs of our province in response to the pandemic. Our emergency management team has been a lead player from the onset and will continue supporting measures to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Schuler added Manitobans still need to do everything they can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to ensure 2021 is safe.

The state of emergency was first declared on March 20, 2020, and was last updated on Dec. 6, 2020.