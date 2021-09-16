Manitoba PC Party leadership ballot finalized
There are officially two names vying to become the next leader of Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative Party next month.
The party announced on Thursday that former health minister Heather Stefanson and former Conservative MP Shelly Glover are officially on the ballot.
MLA Shannon Martin, who threw his hat in the ring earlier in the month, announced Wednesday he is no longer running. Leadership hopeful Ken Lee, a former financial officer with the party, also did not end up on the final ballot.
In order to run as leader, applicants had to meet these requirements, according to the party:
- Provide a detailed application in a prescribed form;
- Receive nomination signatures from 50 party members in good standing;
- Participate in an interview process to ensure a commitment to the principles and values of the party;
- Pay an entry fee of $25,000; and
- Provide evidence of having sold at least 1000 new members for the party.
“This is a rigorous application process that embodies a broad range of factors, all of which have been carefully considered,” said George Orle, chair of the party’s leadership election committee, in a statement. “It’s an exciting time for us to engage Manitobans to elect the next Premier of Manitoba, and we look forward to an enthusiastic campaign.”
Brian Pallister officially stepped down as premier last month, with Kelvin Goertzen named as the interim leader.
Goertzen will remain in the role until a new leader is chosen on Oct. 30.
-with files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen
