Manitoba pharmacists now able to perform COVID-19 rapid tests

Winnipeg -

The Manitoba government is now allowing pharmacists to perform COVID-19 rapid tests for people who are looking to travel outside of the province.

Health and Seniors Care Minister Audrey Gordon announced that all Manitoba pharmacies will be able to do rapid antigen tests and rapid molecular tests.

Gordon said this new order is effective as of Monday, and pharmacies will be responsible for acquiring supplies, training their staff, and setting a price for the test.

"These measures enable pharmacists to expand services for all Manitobans by performing, interpreting, and providing results to these tests to people who require a negative test to travel," said Gordon. "This is an important change that builds capacity and provides more options for travellers."

Ashley Hart, the president of Pharmacists Manitoba, said it is exciting that pharmacies will be able to perform tests for Manitobans.

"Rapid testing in pharmacies is another small step towards bringing Manitoba in line with the advanced pharmacy practices seen in other provinces across Canada," said Hart.

"We look forward to providing Manitobans access to convenient rapid testing services and participating pharmacies will be working hard in the coming days and weeks to make this available in communities across the province."

Hart said people are asked to confirm the type of test that is needed for their destination and that confirmation of travel plans will need to be presented at the pharmacy.

Gordon said there will be no subsidies from the province and that each location is responsible for setting prices.

Hart added the tests will be able to be done in the pharmacy and the pharmacists will be able to provide the results to customers.

"The interpretation will be done by the pharmacists as well and documentation will be provided to the patient," said Hart.

She noted people will still be required to wait in line if others are at the pharmacy and they will have to wait for the test to be completed as well.