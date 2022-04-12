Manitoba police watchdog investigating fatal Winnipeg crash

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal car crash that took place after police attempted a traffic stop.

The incident took place on Saturday night, when Winnipeg police officers tried to stop a car at Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the car didn’t stop. The IIU alleges the driver ended up losing control of the car, hitting a curb and crashing into a post.

Winnipeg police officers arrived on scene shortly after the crash.

The driver was taken to the Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

The IIU investigates all incidents that involve police and a fatality.

The watchdog asks witnesses or anyone with information or video footage that could help with the investigation to call 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation continues.