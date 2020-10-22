WINNIPEG -- An employee at the poultry plant in Blumenort, Man. has died after contracting COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Exceldor, the company that runs the plant, confirmed the news to CTV News in an email, saying the employee died on Oct. 11.

The spokesperson said the employee was a 42-year-old man and he contracted COVID-19 outside of work.

"We were shocked and saddened by this sudden event," the spokesperson said.

According to the company, it has been in contact with the man's relatives.

The secretary-treasurer for UFCW Local 832, the union that represents the plant workers, said they are saddened by the news.

"We're all very sad to hear that one of our members passed away on Thanksgiving weekend. We want to offer our sympathies to the family and friends of this individual," said Bea Bruske in an email to CTV News.

Exceldor confirmed on Wednesday that there 27 cases of COVID-19 within the plant.

The plant has 650 employees and it is still operating.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger