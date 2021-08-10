WINNIPEG -- Brian Pallister will not be seeking re-election as Premier of Manitoba in the next election, but will remain in office for now.

Pallister made the announcement Tuesday afternoon following a Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba Caucus meeting in Brandon.

"I believe that now is the time for a new leader and a premier to take our province forward," Pallister said. "Accordingly, a new leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba will lead our party into the next election."

Pallister won the party leadership in 2012, and was first elected as the 22nd premier of Manitoba in 2016. He was re-elected premier in 2019.

"By stepping aside at the midpoint in our second mandate, I believe this will provide sufficient time not only for party members to choose a new leader, but for Manitobans to get to know that new leader and premier," Pallister said.

"It is not easy to make the decision to leave, but the question I guess has been answered – I don't think there is a better time than now for me to step aside."

Pallister did not respond to questions from reporters during the announcement.

Pallister's press secretary told CTV News he remains as premier, but has asked the PC Party to initiate the process of selecting a new leader.

In a statement posted to Twitter minutes after Pallister's announcement, PC Party President Tom Wiebe said he had been notified earlier in the day.

Earlier today I was notified by our party leader Brian Pallister that he will not seek re-election and will be stepping down as leader of our party. (1/4)#mbpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/SGk6Px6dQ8 — PC Party of Manitoba (@PC_Manitoba) August 10, 2021

"In the coming days, I will convene a meeting of our party executive council to determine rules for a leadership election," Wiebe said in the statement. "As per our party constitution, the leadership election will be by all party members on a one member, one vote basis."

The next provincial election is slated for 2023.

This is a developing story. More to come.