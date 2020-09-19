WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister and his team are self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms after attending the premiers' meeting in Ottawa.

A spokesperson for the premier confirmed Pallister is self-monitoring in an email Saturday morning.

The premier was not in direct contact with anyone with the virus but did have a meeting with Quebec Premier François Legault.

Legault is self-isolating after meeting one-on-one with new Conservative leader Erin O'Toole on Monday, who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Pallister's spokesperson said all public health protocols were followed, including wearing masks and physical distancing when he met the Quebec premier.