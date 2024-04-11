WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba premier says legislature prayer may be changed to be more inclusive

    The Manitoba Legislature is seen on Sept. 26, 2023. (Image source: Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg) The Manitoba Legislature is seen on Sept. 26, 2023. (Image source: Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg)
    WINNIPEG -

    The Manitoba government is looking to change the daily prayer at the legislature to make it more reflective of the province's residents.

    Premier Wab Kinew says there may be a way to ensure the brief comments at the start of daily proceedings take into account people of different faiths, atheists and people who believe in secularism.

    The opening prayer references an eternal and almighty God and says legislature members pray to desire only things in accordance with God's will.

    Kinew says he will seek input on any changes and has not decided what new wording might be in place.

    The move is being welcomed by a group that has fought for religious neutrality in government settings.

    Humanist Canada says there are alternatives to prayer, such as a moment of silence or reflection.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.

