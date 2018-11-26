

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he is not going to share the excise tax on cannabis with municipalities and he has signalled that fiscal restraint with municipal transfers will continue.

Pallister spoke to delegates at the annual convention of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities today.

He said his priority is addressing the provincial deficit, and the government has to curb spending to avoid the debt growing even more rapidly.

Pallister gave no indication that his government will end a freeze on municipal funding that has been in place for two years.

He also said there is no evidence that cannabis revenues will be greater than provincial costs for extra policing and other related issues.

Association president Chris Goertzen says municipalities are dealing with extra costs of their own and deserve more money from the province.