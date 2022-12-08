Manitoba Premier to give State of Province address
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is set to give her second State of the Province address on Thursday.
Stefanson will give the speech, which is an annual event, in front of 1,000 Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce members on Thursday afternoon.
In the premier’s previous State of the Province, which took place in December 2021, she focused on recovering from the pandemic – both economically and socially. Stefanson also addressed dealing with surgical backlogs, keeping nursing graduates in the province, creating new jobs, improving the education system, and boosting tourism.
Stefanson’s State of the Province comes one day after a survey was released that found she has the lowest approval rating of all the premiers in the country. The poll, which was conducted by the Angus Reid Institute, found that Stefanson has a 26 per cent approval rating.
- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.
