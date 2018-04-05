

CTV Winnipeg





An NDP MLA is highlighting the issue of workplaces that require employees to wear high heels with a new bill.

Nahanni Fontaine has introduced a private member's bill, the Workplace Safety and Health Amendment Act, that says an employer must not require a worker to wear footwear that "is not of a design, construction and material appropriate to the protection required for the worker's work or does not allow the worker to safely perform their work."

While not specifically mentioned in the bill, CTV News has been told the proposed legislation is aimed at high heels.

But most private member's bills never become law, as they need the government to back them.

Conservative MLA Coleen Mayer says Fontaine's proposal will be discussed, saying health and safety is the government's number one priority.

"I think there's going to be a robust conversation about what's appropriate and I think that it's important for all Manitobans that they wear the appropriate footwear that works for them," said Mayer.

If Manitoba moved forward with a ban on mandatory high heels, it wouldn't be the first prohibition in Canada.

Last year, British Columbia made the change following a private member's bill from Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, and similar legislation was introduced by an Ontario MPP last fall.

With files from Jeff Keele