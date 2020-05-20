WINNIPEG -- The Government of Manitoba is giving $10 million in grants to community organizations and municipalities to help recover from the pandemic.

The premier made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday, noting this money, under the Building Sustainable Communities Fund, will support 344 community development projects to help restart Manitoba's economy.

Pallister said the province is increasing this year’s fund by 25 per cent.

“These projects range from playground upgrades to community building repairs, to sports equipment, to nature trails and many, many others,” he said.

Pallister said the $10 million investment will bring the total investment to $28 million for these projects, through matching private and municipal contributions.

“It’s important that we up our game and support communities both big and small,” he said, noting the private sector is hurting and that the government needs to step in and help where it can.

The premier said Wednesday’s announcement focuses on local projects that are a priority for residents.

“Our government is pleased to support programs that help us build stronger and healthy communities,” Pallister said.

“We want to see all our cities and towns thrive.”

Specific projects will be announced in the near future.

To receive funding, organizations need to adhere to physical distancing measures. Any organization that can’t comply with public health orders will need to submit alternative project proposals.

The Building Sustainable Communities Fund provides a maximum provincial contribution of up to 50 per cent of all eligible costs to a maximum of $75,000.