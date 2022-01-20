Manitoba RCMP concerned for well-being of missing 14-year-old boy
Portage la Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old boy who went missing Thursday morning, saying investigators and his family are concerned for his well-being.
According to RCMP, Coltyn Gretsinger left a home on Highway 26 near High Bluff in the RM of Portage la Prairie in a vehicle at approximately 2 a.m. RCMP said the vehicle was found abandoned in a ditch later in the morning approximately three kilometres from the home on Highway 26. Items belonging to Gretsinger were found near the vehicle, but the teen was not located.
Gretsinger is five-foot-five with a slender build. He has short black hair and brown eyes. RCMP said it is believed he is wearing a black winter coat with fur around the hood.
Anyone with information can call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-8767 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
